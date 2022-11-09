** See prior coverage of the May 12, 2022, crash in the player above.

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.

Gregory Pree, 52, is now behind bars in the Summit County jail, charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular assault and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, county court records show.

No court dates have been set.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on May 12.

Pree was traveling north along I-77 in a commercial dump truck when he went off the right side of the road near Graybill Road and struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was parked along the shoulder to clear debris from the roadway, according to a Wednesday news release from Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

The vehicles erupted into flames and both drivers were taken to area hospitals. 64-year-old ODOT highway technician who was inside the vehicle sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, ODOT said at the time. It was a miracle he survived, authorities said at the time.

Pree sustained life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The 64-year-old man is a 10-year ODOT employee with a wife and two children, Gery Noirot, ODOT District 4 deputy director, said in May.