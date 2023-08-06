LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they say has escaped from the Eastern Ohio Correction Center.

Deputies are looking for 37-year-old Ashley Croley. She is described as a woman standing 5-foot-5, weighing about 130 pounds, and as having blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last known to be wearing a gray shirt with black trim, black leggings with pink stripes, and black sneakers. They think Croley may be driving a stolen blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate number JLU 4699.

She was last seen traveling north on state Route 45, and police believe she may be heading to Salem or Youngstown.

