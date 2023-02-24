(WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 75.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

During the project, 682 people in Ohio were issued citations including 618 for speed and 52 for safety belt violations. Additionally, 12 people were cited for OVI.

The I-75 high-visibility enforcement effort included the Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police and OSHP. The initiative began on Feb. 17 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Collectively, troopers from Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio cited 955 during the multi-state enforcement effort, including 873 drivers for speed-related violations and 68 for safety belt infractions. An additional 14 were cited with OVI.