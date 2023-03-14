CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after an on-duty officer was shot at the 2800 block of Central Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday evening.

The officer, who hasn’t been identified at this time, is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot in the arm and leg.

According to Police Chief Wayne Drummond, two detectives discovered what they believed to be a stolen Kia around 6:20 p.m. When they approached the vehicle, Drummond says four suspects got out of the vehicle and started to run.

One of the suspects dropped a weapon, which the officer picked up and placed in his detective car. As he got out, Drummond says one of the suspects in a bright orange jacket fired four shots at him.

Two of those shots hit the officer — once in the leg and once in the arm, Drummond says. Another officer rendered aid right away with a tourniquet.

The officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

“He’s doing really well. I talked to him, but still, he was struck,” Drummond said.

The I-Team learned that the officer started with the Cleveland Division of Police in 2018.

“Please pray for our officer,” said police union president Jeff Follmer. “He is being treated right now. We are asking for prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Police are now looking for the four suspects involved in the incident.

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

“We believe only one person fired the shots,” Drummond said. “We are currently trying to locate all four individuals and especially the person who actually shot our officer.”

Drummond says they don’t believe any of their officers discharged their weapons.

Cleveland police also confirmed a nearby crash involving a zone car was on its way to assisting the officer who was shot.

Officers involved in the crash, which took place at East 30th Street and Carnegie Avenue, were reportedly also taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. They are also doing well.

No further information has been released at this time.