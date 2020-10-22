Police investigating after 86-year-old woman shot several times through her door

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 86-year-old woman was hospitalized after someone shot her several times through her door.  

At about 12:16 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to a residence in Columbus on the report of a shooting. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  

The woman told officers when she went to the back of her house after hearing some noises, someone shot several times through her back door, striking her multiple times.  

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and police say she is expected to survive her injuries.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS