Police investigating after 86-year-old woman shot several times through her door

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 86-year-old woman was hospitalized after someone shot her several times through her door.
At about 12:16 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to a residence in Columbus on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman told officers when she went to the back of her house after hearing some noises, someone shot several times through her back door, striking her multiple times.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, and police say she is expected to survive her injuries.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
