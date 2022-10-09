Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting.

Police in Hamilton, a city north of Cincinnati, said a car crash at a gas station escalated into a felony assault that left one man dead of a gunshot wound at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle that was later found in nearby Fairfield Township, and Hamilton officers went there looking for him. The officers spotted the man just after 8 p.m. and confronted him.

The man “produced a handgun which prompted both officers to discharge their firearms,” Hamilton police said. The suspect was shot and officers provided medical aid, then took him to UC West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the police shooting and Hamilton police are investigating the earlier homicide. Police said the Butler County coroner’s office will release the identities of both men after their relatives have been notified.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said there are multiple investigations underway involving both cases and there are no additional suspects connected to the earlier homicide.

“It is still very early and there’s a lot of work left to do,” Bucheit said. “From what I have seen, the officers followed their training, used good tactics and acted to keep a very dangerous suspect from hurting anyone else.”

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said that he will present the results of the state investigation to a county grand jury, as is his policy for all such cases.