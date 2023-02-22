Editor’s note: Previously aired video above shows coverage of the story before the suspect turned himself in

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The man wanted in connection to a fatal crash has turned himself in, according to Cleveland Heights police.

Chief Chris Britton said Le’Sonne Bolan is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman.

Officers said Bolan was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Lee Road and failed to stop at a red light, colliding with another vehicle and causing the fatal crash. Bolan told police he was fleeing an alleged road rage incident moments before the crash.

Britton said Bolan did not appear to face the charge prompting police to begin a search for him that lasted several days.

Police say Bolan turned himself in just before 8 a.m. Wednesday and was booked in Cleveland Heights.