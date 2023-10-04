Video above is from a previous incident involving the Roebling Bridge.

COVINGTON, Ky. (WDTN) — The Roebling Bridge connecting Cincinnati with Kentucky has been shut down Wednesday morning for what appears to be a protest.

According to our partners at WLWT, a large white banner can be seen hanging from the eastern portion of the bridge closest to the Kentucky side.

Police have closed both sides of the bridge. It is unknown at this time how long the closure will last.

