Police: Body of boy reported missing at Ohio campground found

PEEBLES, Ohio (WJW) — The body of a missing 5-year-old has been recovered by authorities more than 24 hours after he was reported missing.
According to WLWT in Cincinnati, the body of Cameron Walters was found Tuesday in a lake near Mineral Springs Family Campground near Peebles, Ohio, in Adams County.
Last seen at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort campground at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Ohio law enforcement issued an endangered missing child alert for Walters.
Walters was at the campground with his family when he went missing.
