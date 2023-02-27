YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will be in Youngstown today for an announcement on two investigations into human remains.

He will be joined by the Youngstown Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

They’re expected to make an announcement on two unidentified human remains cases.

A joint press conference will be held in Youngstown at 1 p.m. today.

