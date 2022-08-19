COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested the man in a tree making bomb threats in downtown Columbus.

Officers responded to reports that a man had climbed a tree near the federal courthouse across from the AEP headquarters, threatening that he had a bomb. Officers closed the surrounding streets and cleared the courthouse. Authorities had called in hostage negotiators to talk to the man.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the scene has been cleared. There were not any explosive devices located.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene and Marconi Blvd. between W. Spring, Broad and W. Long streets were closed.