Police: 4 decomposing bodies found in vacant house

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say four decomposing bodies have been found in a vacant house in Cleveland.

Cleveland police say police responding to a call about a dead body in the house found the four bodies around 9 p.m. Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up building.

Police said in a release Sunday that the age and sex of the four people and what caused their deaths hasn’t been determined. They say a gun was found at the scene.

Police say they were told the house was frequently used for drug activity. No other details were immediately released.

Members of the homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating.

