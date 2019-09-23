Police: 4 decomposing bodies found in vacant house

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_79442

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say four decomposing bodies have been found in a vacant house in Cleveland.

Cleveland police say police responding to a call about a dead body in the house found the four bodies around 9 p.m. Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up building.

Police said in a release Sunday that the age and sex of the four people and what caused their deaths hasn’t been determined. They say a gun was found at the scene.

Police say they were told the house was frequently used for drug activity. No other details were immediately released.

Members of the homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS