Police: 2 dead, 2 injured after high-speed police pursuit ends in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WLWT) — Three people were arrested after leading Cincinnati police on a chase that resulted in the deaths of two bystanders in Newport Friday.

According to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Cincinnati police officers were conducting surveillance of known, wanted individuals in the District 3 area Friday afternoon. Police and members of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Task Force attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 4:22 p.m. in Lower Price Hill.

The vehicle refused to stop for police and sped away. The vehicle sped across the Roebling Suspension Bridge and crashed in Newport at 5th and Monmouth streets.

Four people were struck by the vehicle and two of the four people were killed, police said. The other two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati police arrested three suspects that were inside the vehicle. The suspects sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Isaac said the pursuit was related to a weapons investigation conducted by the ATF Task Force.

The Newport Police Department will conduct the crash investigation. The Cincinnati Police Department, the Newport Police Department, and the ATF Task Force will conduct the criminal investigation related to the suspects. The Cincinnati Police Department and the Citizens Complaint Authority will be conduction administrative investigations.