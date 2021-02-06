Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children have been killed and a third critically wounded in a shooting.

A tweet from Toledo police said the children were shot by their mother’s boyfriend “during a domestic dispute” on Friday.

Toledo police tweeted the third child shot was continuing to “fight for life” as of late Friday.

Police tweeted that a man was arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting. It was unclear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

The names and ages of the children were not immediately released.