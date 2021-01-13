Police: 18-year-old suspect shot dead by CCW holder during robbery attempt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Police say a teenager who was attempting a robbery, was shot and killed by a person carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:42 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the E&E Market, in the 700 block of E. Hudson Street, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died.

Police say the 18-year-old pulled a gun in an attempt to rob a 33-year-old man, but the man, who is a CCW permit holder, produced his own gun, and fatally shot the 18-year-old. The man, who police have not named, remained on the scene and waited for officers to arrive.

According to police, a 17-year-old male who was with the other teen during the robbery has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.