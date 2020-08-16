Police: 17 people shot in multiple shootings across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Police are investigating after 17 people were shot overnight in three separate incidents across the city of Cincinnati on Sunday.

The shootings took place within two hours of each other. The first shooting took place around 12 a.m. on Gilbert Avenue with multiple shots fired. Police said three people were shot. There is no word on their conditions.

The second shooting took place around 1 a.m. when four people were shot on Chalfonte Avenue in Avondale. Two of the four victims have life-threatening conditions, police said.

The third shooting took place around the same time at 1 a.m. on McMicken Avenue and Lang Street. Police said 10 people were shot and two have life-threatening conditions.

Several of the shooting victims were taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

There is no suspect information in any of the shootings and police said they believe all of the shootings are unrelated.

“One extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati. Looking at possibly 17 victims, up to four that could be fatal at this time. Why? That’s going to be the question,” Asst. Chief Paul Neudigate said.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update this story with more information as it comes in.