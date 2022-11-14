Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer and international pop icon P!NK has announced her latest tour, including a performance in Cincinnati.

Following the Nov. 4 release of her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”, P!NK will be making her way to Ohio as part of the “Summer Carnival 2023″ tour, according to a release.

She will be performing Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, the release states.

Special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform at the concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online here.