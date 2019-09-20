Plea hearing set for man accused of fatally shooting deputy

Suspect Wade Edward Winn appears before Judge Kevin T. Miles at Clermont County Municipal Court into the shooting incident involving two officers of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Batavia, Ohio. Detective Bill Brewer died from gunshot wounds after being transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — Court records show the man charged with fatally shooting an Ohio deputy in February will enter a plea next week.

Twenty-four-year-old Wade Edward Winn is accused of shooting through a wall at sheriff’s deputies, killing Deputy Bill Brewer and wounding another deputy during a standoff at an apartment in the county east of Cincinnati. Authorities say Winn shot the deputies after he faked killing himself during the Feb. 2 standoff.

Winn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and 12 counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Clermont County Prosecutor Vincent Faris said Thursday a plea hearing will be held Monday. Both sides remain under a gag order. Faris says he won’t comment until after the hearing.

A news conference is scheduled following the hearing.

