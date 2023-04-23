DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A plane safely landed after the engine reportedly caught fire Sunday morning in Columbus.

According to John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), emergency personnel were dispatched to John Glenn International in Columbus on Sunday morning. Crews were initially called on a report of an engine on an airplane, which had reportedly caught fire.

The airport says the plane safely landed at the airport, and the traveling facility is still operative.

As of this time, it is not known if there are any injuries from the reported fire.

2 NEWS has reached out to the airport for more information, but is waiting to hear back.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.