COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A plane destined for Louisville by way of Baltimore made an emergency landing in Columbus Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with John Glenn International Airport, the plane was experiencing pressurization issues, diverting the plane to Columbus, where it landed safely.

The Southwest flight departed Baltimore/Washington International Airport and was headed to Louisville International Airport.

Southwest Airlines said there were no injuries and that passengers were taken to a different plane to continue their trip.

Southwest’s full statement reads:

On Sunday morning, Flight 2082 operating from Baltimore/Washington to Louisville safely diverted to Columbus after an apparent pressurization issue in flight. Following procedure, the Crew requested priority handling from air traffic controllers and landed uneventfully with no Customer injuries reported. The aircraft taxied to a gate where the flight will continue utilizing a different aircraft while the original aircraft is out of service for a review. We apologize to these Customers for their delayed arrival and thank them for their patience. Our Crews train extensively for these types of events and there is no higher priority at Southwest than the Safety of our Crew and Customers. Southwest Airlines statement on Columbus emergency landing