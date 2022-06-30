**correction: We have updated the story to reflect that the crash happened on Wednesday evening**

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an airplane crash that happened in Guilford Township, Medina County.

Troopers responded to Sky Park Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a plane that had overturned on the runway. Troopers saw a 2018 Vans Kit Model Aircraft that had flipped north of the runway.

Courtesy: OSHP

Courtesy: OSHP

Courtesy: OSHP

According to the Ohio State High Patrol, the plane had a mechanical malfunction as it landed at the airport. The plane went off the end of the runway, hit a guard rail and overturned.

The 78-year-old pilot from Dalton suffered minor injuries.