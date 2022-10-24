Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A father and son have been hospitalized after their plane crash Sunday in Lordstown.

According to authorities, the crash around 2:15 p.m. happened on the 400 block of Salt Springs Road in Lordstown. Carson Salt Springs Road was closed between the railroad tracks and Brook Hollow Drive in Lordstown but has since been reopened.

According to OSP Sgt. Erik Golias, both the people in the plane were taken to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The plane took off from the 500 block of Salt Springs Road when it hit the pasture, slid into the fence and caught fire.

According to family of the pilot, the pilot, Gerald Rhinehart Jr., and his son, Benjamin Rhinehart, both jumped out of the plane.

The plane is a Stolp Starduster, a fixed wing single engine aircraft.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.