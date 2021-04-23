WILLOUGHBY HILLS (WJW) – Another pro football player has been arrested in Northeast Ohio on a weapons charge.

Justin Layne, a cornerback for the Steelers, was arrested by Willoughby Hills police on several charges including improper handling of a weapon in a motor vehicle and speed, according to Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele.

Layne is due in Willoughby Hills Municipal Court Friday morning to face the charges.

Naegele says his officers arrested Layne following the 1:20 a.m. traffic stop Friday.

Layne was a wide receiver at Cleveland’s Benedictine High School and played at Michigan State. He was drafted by the Steelers in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 22: Justin Layne #31 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The I-TEAM reached out to the Steelers about the matter but have not heard back.