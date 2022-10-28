Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two former officers were indicted last week on federal charges for using excessive force against a person in custody.

Jeremy Mooney, 47, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, have been charged with civil rights crimes for their treatment of a suspect in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, according to the indictment. A grand jury returned the indictment Oct. 19, and it was unsealed Thursday.

Mooney repeatedly pepper-sprayed the victim while the victim was restrained, the indictment stated. Mooney is also accused of striking the victim several times “without any legitimate law enforcement purpose,” injuring them.

Stansberry Jr., then in a supervisory position at the sheriff’s office, is accused of witnessing Mooney’s excessive force against the victim and failing to intervene.

A grand jury indicted Mooney on two counts and Stansberry Jr. on one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law. Both men face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.