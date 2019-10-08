Pike County massacre suspect appears in court

(CNN) – The youngest suspect in the Pike County massacre appeared in court Tuesday for a pretrial motion hearing.

Edward “Jake” Wagner previously waived his right to a speedy trial through January 2021.

That means it could be more than a year before the 26-year-old’s trial goes to court.

Wagner, his mother, father and brother are charged with aggravated murder in the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

Wagner is also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He faces the possibility of the death penalty.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, child custody played a major role in the massacre.

