DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You can turn your love of the outdoors into a picture-perfect shot at winning big prizes. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has launched its annual photo contest.

Visitors can submit up to five photos from any of Ohio’s 75 state-parks for the free contest.

Photo submissions must have been taken after January 1, 2022. This year’s categories include main character moment, sidekick shenanigans, homebase harmony, seasonal surprise and hero’s journey.

The deadline for the contest is April 4. Submission forms and contest rules can be found here. Final winners will be contacted May 5.