PHOTOS: Sights outside the Cincinnati Trump rally

CINCINNATI (AP) — President Donald Trump said he would "prefer" that his supporters at a rally Thursday night don't engage in a "Send her back!" chant about a Somali-born congresswoman, after he faced widespread criticism for not doing more to stop the attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event two weeks ago.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House for Cincinnati, Trump said he doesn't know whether they will chant anyway, or what his response would be if they do — adding that, regardless, he "loves" his political supporters.