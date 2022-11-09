Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point workers are busy readying the park for the 2023 season’s opening on May 6.

Take a look behind the scenes of the HalloWeekends teardown and construction of the park’s 18th rollercoaster, Wild Mouse, in its newest themed area, The Boardwalk:

Cedar Point's 18th rollercoaster, Wild Mouse, is under construction and set to debut in its new themed area, "The Boardwalk," next year. (Courtesy of Cedar Point) Cedar Point HalloWeekends decorations are being removed and placed in storage (Courtesy of Cedar Point) Workers at Cedar Point have plenty of fall leaf pickup to do during the park's refresh for the 2023 season. (Courtesy of Cedar Point) Cars from Cedar Point's Millennium Force rollercoaster are shown off the track as workers ready the park for the 2023 season. (Courtesy of Cedar Point)

“There are a LOT of leaves to clean up,” said spokesperson Tony Clark in a Tuesday blog post. “Our top-notch landscaping team will be raking, gathering and removing giant leaf piles from all over the park. Who wants to jump in?!”

On The Boardwalk, the park’s re-envisioning of the classic Cedar Point of yesteryear, the first pieces of the new Wild Mouse rollercoaster are coming together.

The 52-foot tall roller coaster is a callback to the park’s classic coaster. But the new ride’s car is expected to spin 360 degrees as it cruises the ride’s 1,312-foot bright-orange track so that no two rides are the same, according to a September news release from the park.