PHOTOS: Ohio Task Force 1 canines respond to Cincinnati partial building collapse

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Canines with Ohio Task Force 1 answered the call for help Monday at a partial building collapse in Cincinnati.









Two canine teams conducted six searches each throughout the night after the incident. They would work on a pile and then spend time trying to de-layer a portion of the pile.

The two teams alerted several times during the search process.

“Nice work by our members and by all the teams present at the collapse, a true example of cooperative agency efforts to conduct complicated rescues,” officials said in a Facebook post.

One person was killed and several others were injured when the building collapsed as construction crews poured concrete on the seventh floor.

