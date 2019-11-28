Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

PHOTOS: Ohio Task Force 1 canines respond to Cincinnati partial building collapse

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Ohio Task Force 1 via Facebook)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Canines with Ohio Task Force 1 answered the call for help Monday at a partial building collapse in Cincinnati.

Two canine teams conducted six searches each throughout the night after the incident. They would work on a pile and then spend time trying to de-layer a portion of the pile.

The two teams alerted several times during the search process.

“Nice work by our members and by all the teams present at the collapse, a true example of cooperative agency efforts to conduct complicated rescues,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Just a few photos of OH-TF1 canines working in Cincinnati this past Monday (11/25/19)Our two canine teams conducted 6…

Posted by Ohio Task Force 1 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

One person was killed and several others were injured when the building collapsed as construction crews poured concrete on the seventh floor.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS