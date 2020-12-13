CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health is Cincinnati shared these photos of their vaccination and freezer area.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- PHOTOS: Mercy Health shows vaccination area and storage freezer
- CDC gives green light to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Donations soar but nonprofits still struggle with pandemic
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday: 9,266 new cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours
- A Charlie Brown and Coca-Cola Christmas? The holiday classic you love is actually missing some scenes