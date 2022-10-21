Three dogs rescued from a Cleveland home on fire (Credit: Cleveland Fire Department)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Fire Department rescued three dogs from a home on fire and shared the photos on their Facebook page.

Fire crews and a neighbor rescued Royal, Scamper and Shenzi from Thursday’s house fire at West 49th Street south of Spokane, while the residents were away.

The department told FOX 8 that EMS provided one of the dogs with oxygen using their pet mask.

“The dog who received oxygen didn’t have soot in his mouth, so that’s a good sign,” the department said. “He needed some fresh air, but never appeared to have lost consciousness.”

Officials say the cause of the fire is electrical/unintentional. No injuries were reported.