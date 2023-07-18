DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has submitted an eye-catching contender for the 2023 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

This contest, run by the American Association of State Troopers, is accepting votes until noon on July 31. You can vote daily until the contest closes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol submitted a red Chevrolet Corvette which our partners at WCMH report was seized under Ohio’s Multiple DUI Offender Law.

If OSP makes one of the top 13 submissions, the photo will be included in the 2024 AAST Calendar. Once the calendar is released, you can buy it here beginning on October 1, 2023

To place your vote, visit the AAST website here.