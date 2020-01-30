Philanthropist promises free college tuition to senior class

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)- A philanthropist has announced he will pay for the college education of a graduating class of high school seniors in Ohio.

Pete Kadens, an Ottawa Hills native who now lives in Chicago, pledged Wednesday to pay college tuition, room, board and fees for graduating seniors from Scott High School in Toledo.

Kadens also said he would provide funding to send one parent or guardian of each student to college for free.

Kadens retired as the CEO of national cannabis company Green Thumb Industries at the age of 40 to pursue philanthropic pursuits.