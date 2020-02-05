Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Person under investigation for potential coronavirus in Ohio

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN0 – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Wednesday that there is a Person Under Investigation (PUI) for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Ohio.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is testing samples from the PUI to determine whether the person has the coronavirus with results expected in the “coming days,” according to the ODH. The ODH did not say where in Ohio the possible case is, saying that Ohio remains at low risk and there are no confirmed cases.

“This is part of public health’s ever-present work to balance public interest with the privacy rights of our individual citizens,” Amy Acton, MD, MPH, director of ODH, said. “We are committed to ensuring they receive proper, compassionate care and to preventing any possible spread of infectious disease.”

Beginning Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health will also begin posting any confirmed cases or PUIs on its website by 2 pm. The numbers will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Ohioans are known for treating one another, as well as visitors, with acceptance, respect, and understanding,” Acton said. “Whether someone is ill or well, a traveler or not, they deserve to be afforded the same kindness. Please keep this in mind as we learn more about 2019 novel coronavirus.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS