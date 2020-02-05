Person under investigation for potential coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN0 – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Wednesday that there is a Person Under Investigation (PUI) for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Ohio.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is testing samples from the PUI to determine whether the person has the coronavirus with results expected in the “coming days,” according to the ODH. The ODH did not say where in Ohio the possible case is, saying that Ohio remains at low risk and there are no confirmed cases.

“This is part of public health’s ever-present work to balance public interest with the privacy rights of our individual citizens,” Amy Acton, MD, MPH, director of ODH, said. “We are committed to ensuring they receive proper, compassionate care and to preventing any possible spread of infectious disease.”

Beginning Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health will also begin posting any confirmed cases or PUIs on its website by 2 pm. The numbers will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Ohioans are known for treating one another, as well as visitors, with acceptance, respect, and understanding,” Acton said. “Whether someone is ill or well, a traveler or not, they deserve to be afforded the same kindness. Please keep this in mind as we learn more about 2019 novel coronavirus.”