DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you love being outside in cold and snowy conditions, you might be in for a treat this weekend.

Although it is a bit of a short drive to the southwest, Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is opening for their 2023-24 season on Saturday, Dec. 2. A social media post shows the hours of operation for opening day will be from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Although attendees will have the chance to partake in skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing will be open at a later date.

Perfect North is located at 19074 Perfect Lane in Lawrenceburg.

Closer to home, Mad River Mountain is an additional option if you’re looking for a ski resort.

Mad River Mountain is located at 1000 Snow Valley Road in Zanesfield, Logan County. At this time, a projected opening date has yet to be announced.