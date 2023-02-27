PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – A former local rabbi will spend 6 months in jail after he pled guilty to sex crimes.

Stephen Weiss, 61, was sentenced on Monday. He faced up to 2.5 years behind bars.

The longtime rabbi is accused of sending explicit messages to a police officer he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Weiss had explicit chats on social media with the officer and then went to a location to have sex. He was instead, met by officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Weiss told a judge ahead of sentencing, “I am greatly ashamed and filled with deep remorse for what I have done.”

Weiss went on to say he has spent “long hours” working with a psychiatrist and medical experts to learn what led to this behavior.

“I will dedicate the rest of my life to seeking to heal that which I have broken. I pray from the bottom of my heart for forgiveness,” said Weiss.

His charges include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools.

Weiss is now classified as a tier-two sex offender.

Weiss resigned following his arrest.