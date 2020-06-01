People in Youngstown gather against police brutality, racial injustice

The march started at the corner of Wick Avenue and Wood Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past held a “March For Justice” on Sunday.

The march and rally began at 11:30 a.m. Thousands of people gathered at a protest against police brutality.

The march started at the corner of Wick Avenue and Wood Street, leading to the Mahoning County Court House.

The Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past said it’s a call for a peaceful assembly to draw clear attention to and demand action for the ongoing violence, growing police brutality and the deadly problem of racial injustice in the United States.

The protest was peaceful as chants were heard stating “black lives matter,” “I can’t breathe,” and “no justice, no peace.”

Speakers gave messages and a passionate poem brought tears.

Congressman Tim Ryan and Youngstown City Police Chief Robin Lees led the march through the city.

After the main protest, a couple of hundred people stuck around and continued to protest and march eventually making their way to the front of the police station, blocking Market Street. Some of those protesting then broke windows on a police cruiser and at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

City leaders also spoke at the protest.