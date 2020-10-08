Pence to hold ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Columbus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., in Exeter, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Columbus, hosting a “Make America Great Again” event Monday, Oct. 12, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and will close for admittance at 12 p.m.

Tickets are free but need to be reserved in advance. You can reserve two per phone number by clicking here.

Pence will be going to Waukesha, Wisconsin Tuesday, Oct. 13, for another event.

