FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is ongoing after a pedestrian was reportedly struck in Fayette County.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to U.S. Route 35 near milepost 82 in Union Township, Fayette County around 10:19 p.m. on Thursday. The post is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, OSP says.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination was headed westbound on U.S. 35. It is believed that a pedestrian, 38-year-old Chrystal Shadley, of Washington Court House, was hit by the tractor-trailer while crossing the roadway.

OSP says Shadley died from her injuries at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries.