MAYFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mayfield High School students are paying it forward by creating a room to gather supplies and support fellow students and Mayfield families in need.

The “Pay it Forward” room was made by students from Mayfield’s Interact Club, Bridge to Success program and The Option’s Capstone project. Students are working to gather clothing, toiletries and pantry items for those families in need.

“We know we have students who are missing necessities, who sit in the front row of our classrooms without gloves, hats and the necessities of life,” said Mr. Jerry Turk, a Spanish teacher at MHS and advisor of the Interact Club, one of the student-led organizations leading the Pay It Forward room. “We know there are many Mayfield families suffering in silence.”

Since the start of the school year, 50 students, with the support of multiple MHS teachers and staff, have separated and organized more than 150 bags and boxes of clothing donated by local resident, Melanie GiaMaria.

“I want to be a vital aspect of the Pay it Forward room because my aunt (GiaMaria) taught us the importance of caring for families who are not as fortunate or blessed,” MHS Junior Lexi Giammaria said.

Supplies in the Pay it Forward room are available to students and will be available to anyone in the Mayfield community who needs assistance in January.

“There’s more of a need than we ever thought,” Turk said.