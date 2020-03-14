Patient connected to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee of an on-site partner organization of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.
Hospital officials say that employee is in quarantine at home.
Staff in close contact with the individual were notified and are also in home-quarantine. Patients and families have been informed and provided with guidance.
The hospital is working with Butler County General Health District to take necessary precautions and ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff.
