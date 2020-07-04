Party supply giveaway replaces Ohio fireworks show

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WLWT) – City of Blue Ash recreation workers and volunteers spent the day sending families home with everything they need for a party.

Margaret O’Gorman with the City of Blue Ash said, “We are basically giving away Fourth of July in a bag. As you’re coming in, picking up your cooler bag, each stop has something to add to the bag.”

And there were plenty of safety precautions to make sure no one picked up anything unwanted.

“All of our staff and volunteers are masked and gloved and we’re just putting things in so it’s safe and fun for everybody,” said O’Gorman.

Normally, Summit Park would be shoulder to shoulder for a big Fourth of July party, instead of bumper to bumper for this pop-up drive thru.

This year, the classic rock is on tape, instead of on the lawn. The big concert that draws a big crowd for Red, White and Blue Ash had to be canceled.

“Red, White and Blue Ash brings out about 100,000 people. It’s a big event, and we had to make the hard decision this year that we couldn’t move forward with it, based on the state guidelines,” O’Gorman said.

But Blue Ash did not want to let the holiday go by without saying thank you to the community and letting everyone know that the party will be back next year. With a party in a bag, families can have a socially distant celebration.