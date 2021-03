PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Russell Avenue. Parma police said a 31-year-old man, believed to be the boy’s father, was arrested in connection with the homicide.

Neighbors reported hearing a commotion before seeing emergency crews arrive.

The detective bureau and crime scene investigation unit remain at the scene.