Parents of Otto Warmbier join senators to discuss North Korean sanctions

American student Otto Warmbier, center, arrives at the People’s Cultural House, as Warmbier is presented to reporters Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced late last month that it had arrested the 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – The parents of a college student from a Cincinnati suburb will be joining Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in discussing sanctions on North Korea.

Otto Warmbier died in 2017 in Cincinnati after being help captive in North Korea for over a year. His parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, will be at press conference. The Warmbiers have called for tougher sanctions on North Korea and taking action against foreign assets to the country.

The Otto Warmbier North Korea Nuclear Sanctions and Enforcement Act, which has been passed in the House and will be voted on in the Senate later this week, imposes mandatory sanctions on the foreign banks and companies that engage in or facilitate illicit financial transactions for North Korea, according to Sen. Brown’s office.

A press conference with the Senators and the Warmbier family is scheduled for 11 am. 2 NEWS will stream the press conference live on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

