Parents found guilty for killing son, hiding body in well

(CNN) – An Ohio couple charged with killing their 2-month-old son and hiding his body in a well were found guilty of murder Friday.

Jurors in Scioto County found Jessica Groves guilty of aggravated murder. Her husband, Daniel, was found guilty of murder.

Both were also found guilty of kidnapping, child endangerment, tampering with evidence, interference with custody, gross abuse of a corpse, and felonious assault.

Doctors have testified that Dylan had numerous injuries from separate violent incidents.

Both Jessica and Daniel admitted to placing the baby’s body in a well after he was found dead on March 28, but Jessica told the jury that she didn’t mean to kill him.

A heated exchange between Groves and the prosecutor interrupted the day.

“You have devoured my family. I have admitted to my guilt. And I have to live without my children. I’m done talking to you,” Groves snapped.

Dylan was initially removed from his parents’ custody when he was born with drugs in his system.

He was later returned to Daniel after he passed a drug test.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.