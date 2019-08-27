OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments say they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation’s opioid crisis.

The privately held company has offered to settle for $10 billion to $12 billion, according to an NBC News report Tuesday.

Purdue has been cast by attorneys and addiction experts as a main villain in the crisis for producing a blockbuster drug while understating its addiction risk.

News of the negotiations comes about two months before the first federal trial over the toll of opioids is scheduled to start in Cleveland.

In a statement, Purdue said it sees “little good” coming from years of lawsuits and appeals, and is actively working toward a resolution.

