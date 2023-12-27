OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a video that went viral on social media over the weekend at Miami University.

According to WLWT, the video appears to show a student being held down and struck repeatedly by an Oxford police officer around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

The incident reportedly occurred outside of Brick Street Bar on E. High Street.

Security camera footage from the incident was shared online over the holiday weekend, prompting law enforcement to further investigate the matter.

According to Oxford police, officers were called to the bar when a 20-year-old male allegedly assaulted a manager of the bar after sneaking in and refusing to leave.

The altercation was reportedly moved outside, where the student was restrained on the ground by multiple employees. When police arrived, one officer allegedly punched the student repeatedly while he still appeared to be restrained.

A video of the alleged assault was posted to TikTok, where it received an outpouring of reactions from the Miami University community and beyond.

The student was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, assault, underaged possession and criminal trespassing.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Division of Police identified the officer in the video and placed him on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

“An investigation into the use of force and whether the force used was reasonable and within Oxford Police Division policy is being reviewed,” Oxford PD said in a statement.

Oxford police are also asking if anyone has additional video footage or was present at the time of the incident to contact their agency at police@cityofoxford.org.