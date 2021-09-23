Over 4,000 more Ohioans file first-time unemployment claims week of Sept. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans filed over 4,000 more first-time unemployment claims for Sept. 12 through Sept. 18 than the previous week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Ohioans filed 12,952 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 4,118 more than the previous week. For continued traditional unemployment claims, Ohioans filed 159,776, which was 35,343 more than the previous week.

According to ODJFS, the increase in continued claims is primarily due to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program ending on Sept. 4. Continued PEUC claims filed for weeks after Sept. 4 would instead be considered under the traditional unemployment insurance system. 

The total number of traditional claims filed from September 12 through September 18, 2021, was 172,728.

