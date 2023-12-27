COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that $23 million in grant money has been awarded by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

According to the release, 164 grants were provided to 135 agencies within the state. This includes 62 counties throughout Ohio.

The grants will empower safety on the roads through statewide programming and safety initiatives focused on areas like impaired driving, seat belt usage, distracted driving, youthful driving, and motorcycle safety.

“These grants align with Ohio’s mission to save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.” DeWine said in the announcement. “By supporting local programs that raise awareness, educate drivers, and increase enforcement, we are working together to make Ohio’s roadways the safest in the country.”

Programs set to receive traffic safety grants are as follows:

Statewide Programming ($13,244,880.07)

($13,244,880.07) Impaired Driving Enforcement Program ($4,633,625.20)

($4,633,625.20) Dedicated Traffic Enforcement Program ($148,902.91)

($148,902.91) Countywide OVI Task Forces ($2,881,055.45)

($2,881,055.45) Safe Community Programs ($2,170,213.39)

More information about these programs and what they will entail can be found in the full release on the OTSO website.