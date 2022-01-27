WASHINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been awarded six Housing Counseling Program grants.

According to Senator Brown, HUD was awarded six grants totaling $226,117 to housing counseling agencies across Ohio. These funds will help provide critical housing counseling services to families and individuals to assist with property maintenance, financial management and preparing for affordable homeownership.

Housing Counseling Agencies receiving funds include:

$48,613 to Community Housing Solutions in Cleveland

$38,006 to County Corp in Dayton

$56,360 to Fair Housing Resource Center in Painesville

$21,546 to Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) in Fremont

$32,703 to Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) in Youngstown

$28,889 to Working in Neighborhoods in Cincinnati

“Losing a home to foreclosure or eviction turns a family’s life upside down – no one should be left without a home, especially during a pandemic,” said Sen. Brown. “This vital funding for housing counseling will ensure homeowners and renters – especially homeowners and renters of color who have been hardest hit by this pandemic – have the tools and support they need to navigate our nation’s complex housing system.”